The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

IPID investigating Tshegofatso Selahle death at the hands of JMPD officers


Guest: Michael Sun MMC for Community Safety at City of Johannesburg 

New law aims to curb cultural appropriation in South Africa

21 August 2019 5:24 PM
Submit fraudulent qualifications or misrepresent them will now face up to five years

21 August 2019 4:30 PM
Seriti Commission declared a farce

21 August 2019 4:22 PM
Arms Commission findings set aside

21 August 2019 3:52 PM
Afriforum VS BLF hate speech case postponed

21 August 2019 3:29 PM
Apartheid Flag Judgement

21 August 2019 3:21 PM
Reeva Steenkamp's family to set the record straight in new documentary

19 August 2019 5:34 PM
Organ harvesting suspected in the missing teachers saga

19 August 2019 5:00 PM
ACDP march against comprehensive sexuality education

19 August 2019 4:33 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Lack of transformation in mining sector under spotlight again in Parly
The portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy on Wednesday hosted an engagement session with organisations in the mining and energy sectors.
Maimane wants Ramaphosa to answer for Cabinet members linked CR17 campaign
Weekend newspaper reports said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign made payments to at least four people who later became members of his executive.

AfriForum’s hate speech case against Mngxitama postponed
The lobby group approached the Equality Court in Johannesburg after Andile Mngxitama made racial slurs while addressing his supporters in Potchefstroom in the North West last year.
