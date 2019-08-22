The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Willie Seriti stands by Arms deal findings


EWN Reporter Clement Manyathela

AfriForum's Ernst Roets posts old flag hours after court judgmentHate speech or not?

AfriForum's Ernst Roets posts old flag hours after court judgmentHate speech or not?

22 August 2019 4:32 PM
Complaint laid against Ernst Roets for Apartheid Flag

Complaint laid against Ernst Roets for Apartheid Flag

22 August 2019 4:05 PM
Cannabis Symposium

Cannabis Symposium

22 August 2019 3:59 PM
Motion of No confidence in Herman Mashaba

Motion of No confidence in Herman Mashaba

22 August 2019 3:56 PM
Old Mutual fires Peter Moyo again

Old Mutual fires Peter Moyo again

22 August 2019 3:35 PM
IPID investigating Tshegofatso Selahle death at the hands of JMPD officers

IPID investigating Tshegofatso Selahle death at the hands of JMPD officers

21 August 2019 5:32 PM
New law aims to curb cultural appropriation in South Africa

New law aims to curb cultural appropriation in South Africa

21 August 2019 5:24 PM
Submit fraudulent qualifications or misrepresent them will now face up to five years

Submit fraudulent qualifications or misrepresent them will now face up to five years

21 August 2019 4:30 PM
Seriti Commission declared a farce

Seriti Commission declared a farce

21 August 2019 4:22 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Mxolisi Kaunda to replace Zandile Gumede as eThekwini mayor
Mxolisi Kaunda to replace Zandile Gumede as eThekwini mayor

The announcement was made during the party’s provincial address to the media on Thursday afternoon.
Cabinet hopes to be briefed on Eskom's draft white paper
Cabinet hopes to be briefed on Eskom's draft white paper

The draft white paper is expected to set out how Eskom will be unbundled into three separate state-owned divisions for generation, transmission and distribution.
ANC withdraws motion of no confidence against Mashaba
ANC withdraws motion of no confidence against Mashaba

The ANC wanted Herman Mashaba to go, arguing financial troubles in the country's biggest metro as well as poor service delivery.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us