Time In The Saddle With Ryan O'Connor

Is 60 the new 40 in the world of cycling? Ryan O'Connor weighs in


Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling. 

Ryan O'Connor talks all things Cape Town Cycle Tour

8 February 2019 8:10 AM
Here's why you should consider getting an e-bike

31 January 2019 12:11 PM
How safe is your bike? Ryan O'Connor talks about bicycle safety

24 January 2019 2:23 PM
Is London taking its cue from Cape Town's cycling community?

21 January 2019 9:03 AM
Did you make cycling resolutions for the new year?

11 January 2019 1:33 PM
Cycling with a bump: Everything you should know

10 December 2018 8:00 AM
Ryan O'Connor talks women's cycling with Hanlie Booyen

30 November 2018 1:18 PM
Girl battling 'Sudden Death' syndrome's cycling wish is granted

22 November 2018 2:15 PM
Are you switching gears this festive season?

15 November 2018 3:43 PM
