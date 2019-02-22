Time In The Saddle With Ryan O'Connor

South African cyclists are getting behind good causes


Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling. 

Is 60 the new 40 in the world of cycling? Ryan O'Connor weighs in

Is 60 the new 40 in the world of cycling? Ryan O'Connor weighs in

15 February 2019 9:19 AM
Ryan O'Connor talks all things Cape Town Cycle Tour

Ryan O'Connor talks all things Cape Town Cycle Tour

8 February 2019 8:10 AM
Here's why you should consider getting an e-bike

Here's why you should consider getting an e-bike

31 January 2019 12:11 PM
How safe is your bike? Ryan O'Connor talks about bicycle safety

How safe is your bike? Ryan O'Connor talks about bicycle safety

24 January 2019 2:23 PM
Is London taking its cue from Cape Town's cycling community?

Is London taking its cue from Cape Town's cycling community?

21 January 2019 9:03 AM
Did you make cycling resolutions for the new year?

Did you make cycling resolutions for the new year?

11 January 2019 1:33 PM
Cycling with a bump: Everything you should know

Cycling with a bump: Everything you should know

10 December 2018 8:00 AM
Ryan O'Connor talks women's cycling with Hanlie Booyen

Ryan O'Connor talks women's cycling with Hanlie Booyen

30 November 2018 1:18 PM
Girl battling 'Sudden Death' syndrome's cycling wish is granted

Girl battling 'Sudden Death' syndrome's cycling wish is granted

22 November 2018 2:15 PM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Cheaper school uniforms on horizon as commission, suppliers to verify agreements
Cheaper school uniforms on horizon as commission, suppliers to verify agreements

The agreements will bind schools to contract school uniform suppliers through transparent and competitive bidding processes. Agreements will also be for a limited period.
ANC to explain why it removed Mabe & Kodwa as party spokespersons
ANC to explain why it removed Mabe & Kodwa as party spokespersons

Eyewitness News understands the party's decision was taken during its national working committee meeting on Monday night.
Circumstances around deadly Moloto Road crash being probed
Circumstances around deadly Moloto Road crash being probed

It is understood that a Putco bus collided with an SBV security van on Monday resulting in a more than five-hour closure of the road.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us