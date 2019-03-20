Time In The Saddle With Ryan O'Connor

Ryan and Liezel discuss the local cycling culture with Sven Thiele


Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling. 

Johann de Wet stops by ahead of the Glacier Cradle Traverse

Johann de Wet stops by ahead of the Glacier Cradle Traverse

27 March 2019 2:35 PM
Dr Darren Green offers cyclists recovery tips after the Cape Town Cycle Tour

Dr Darren Green offers cyclists recovery tips after the Cape Town Cycle Tour

15 March 2019 2:29 PM
Dr Darren Green gets Ryan O'Connor ready for the Cape Town Cycle Tour

Dr Darren Green gets Ryan O'Connor ready for the Cape Town Cycle Tour

8 March 2019 3:15 PM
Cape Town Cycle Tour: This is what it means for Cape Town

Cape Town Cycle Tour: This is what it means for Cape Town

1 March 2019 6:57 AM
South African cyclists are getting behind good causes

South African cyclists are getting behind good causes

22 February 2019 11:45 AM
Is 60 the new 40 in the world of cycling? Ryan O'Connor weighs in

Is 60 the new 40 in the world of cycling? Ryan O'Connor weighs in

15 February 2019 9:19 AM
Ryan O'Connor talks all things Cape Town Cycle Tour

Ryan O'Connor talks all things Cape Town Cycle Tour

8 February 2019 8:10 AM
Here's why you should consider getting an e-bike

Here's why you should consider getting an e-bike

31 January 2019 12:11 PM
How safe is your bike? Ryan O'Connor talks about bicycle safety

How safe is your bike? Ryan O'Connor talks about bicycle safety

24 January 2019 2:23 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
ABSA Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
6 Winnie Madikizela-Mandela quotes on survival
6 Winnie Madikizela-Mandela quotes on survival

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was one of the most revered South African struggle icons. Here are some quotes on how she overcame hardships during the Apartheid era.

Maimane adamant provincial police force for WC the solution to violence
Maimane adamant provincial police force for WC the solution to violence

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been campaigning in Blue Downs, where he visited a family that lost a child to gang violence.
Tracking the tension: 10 years of xenophobia in South Africa
Tracking the tension: 10 years of xenophobia in South Africa

EFF leader Julius Malema has condemned recent xenophobic violence in Durban, telling his supporters that the EFF did not want xenophobic votes. EWN unpacks the last decade of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us