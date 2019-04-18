Time In The Saddle With Ryan O'Connor

Fitness apps, gravel bikes and transporting gear


Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling. 

Carel Bezuidenhoud and Thomas Rood pop by for a chat

11 April 2019 11:09 AM
Ryan and Jason talk cycling products worth the investment

4 April 2019 2:33 PM
Johann de Wet stops by ahead of the Glacier Cradle Traverse

27 March 2019 2:35 PM
Ryan and Liezel discuss the local cycling culture with Sven Thiele

20 March 2019 2:32 PM
Dr Darren Green offers cyclists recovery tips after the Cape Town Cycle Tour

15 March 2019 2:29 PM
Dr Darren Green gets Ryan O'Connor ready for the Cape Town Cycle Tour

8 March 2019 3:15 PM
Cape Town Cycle Tour: This is what it means for Cape Town

1 March 2019 6:57 AM
South African cyclists are getting behind good causes

22 February 2019 11:45 AM
Is 60 the new 40 in the world of cycling? Ryan O'Connor weighs in

15 February 2019 9:19 AM
