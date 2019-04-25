Time In The Saddle With Ryan O'Connor

Innovator Mark Hopkins chats about his cycling journey, ebikes and cSixx


Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling. 

Fitness apps, gravel bikes and transporting gear

18 April 2019 12:30 PM
Carel Bezuidenhoud and Thomas Rood pop by for a chat

11 April 2019 11:09 AM
Ryan and Jason talk cycling products worth the investment

4 April 2019 2:33 PM
Johann de Wet stops by ahead of the Glacier Cradle Traverse

27 March 2019 2:35 PM
Ryan and Liezel discuss the local cycling culture with Sven Thiele

20 March 2019 2:32 PM
Dr Darren Green offers cyclists recovery tips after the Cape Town Cycle Tour

15 March 2019 2:29 PM
Dr Darren Green gets Ryan O'Connor ready for the Cape Town Cycle Tour

8 March 2019 3:15 PM
Cape Town Cycle Tour: This is what it means for Cape Town

1 March 2019 6:57 AM
South African cyclists are getting behind good causes

22 February 2019 11:45 AM
