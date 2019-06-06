Time In The Saddle With Ryan O'Connor

Shaun Rubenstein from GoPro South Africa


Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling. World Marathon Champion, Olympian and Brand Manager for GoPro South Africa, Shaun Rubenstein joins this week.

Cyclist Sean Sakinofsky stops by for a chat

30 May 2019 5:18 PM
Why mountain bikers frown upon BMXers?

24 May 2019 11:09 AM
Ryan and Jason talk tips for better winter cycling

16 May 2019 1:51 PM
Cycling banter with Ryan O'Connor and Jason Lind

14 May 2019 7:53 AM
Liezel van der Westhuizen joins the cycling conversation

2 May 2019 4:57 PM
Innovator Mark Hopkins chats about his cycling journey, ebikes and cSixx

25 April 2019 2:34 PM
Fitness apps, gravel bikes and transporting gear

18 April 2019 12:30 PM
Carel Bezuidenhoud and Thomas Rood pop by for a chat

11 April 2019 11:09 AM
Ryan and Jason talk cycling products worth the investment

4 April 2019 2:33 PM
