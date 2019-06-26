Omnico's Nick Barr joins the Time in the Saddle team

26 June 2019 2:42 PM

Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling. In the twenty-fifth episode of season two, Ryan O'Connor and Jason Lind speak to Nick Barr about his passion for cycling and his journey towards working at Omnico. The trio also discusses cycling technology and how it has changed over the years. https://omnico.co.za/