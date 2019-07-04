Road cycling coach John Wakefield chats coaching and the importance of ergonomics

Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling. In the twenty-sixth episode of season two, Ryan O'Connor and Nick Barr speak with John Wakefield about training, coaching and the importance of ergonomics.
