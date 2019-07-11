11 July 2019 1:26 PM

Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling. Freshly bronzed from his holiday in Greece, Jason Lind once again joins Nick Barr and Ryan O'Connor on the twenty-seventh episode of season two. They chat Tour de France, altitude training and technology advancements in cycling.