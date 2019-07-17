Dr Adrian Rotunno joins live from the 2019 Tour de France

17 July 2019 2:27 PM

Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling. The team talk Mitchelton-Scott rider Daryl Impey who won the ninth stage of the 2019 Tour de France on Sunday 14 July. Ryan O'Connor, Jason Lind and Nick Barr welcome Dr Adrian Rotunno, a South African physician to the UAE team at the Tour de France. Rotunno who has combined his personal passion for cycling and medicine, explains his hectic schedule, and what his role as a cycling doctor entails. "Rest day is probably the most ironic name for any day in the race. It's the busiest day for staff and all-around."