Time in the Saddle with Ryan O'Connor

Dr Adrian Rotunno joins live from the 2019 Tour de France


Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling. The team talk Mitchelton-Scott rider Daryl Impey who won the ninth stage of the 2019 Tour de France on Sunday 14 July.  Ryan O'Connor, Jason Lind and Nick Barr welcome Dr Adrian Rotunno, a South African physician to the UAE team at the Tour de France.  Rotunno who has combined his personal passion for cycling and medicine, explains his hectic schedule, and what his role as a cycling doctor entails.  "Rest day is probably the most ironic name for any day in the race. It's the busiest day for staff and all-around."

Tour de France, altitude training and technology advancements in cycling

11 July 2019 1:26 PM
Ryan O’Connor, Nick Barr and John Wakefield discuss all things cycling

4 July 2019 3:45 PM
Omnico's Nick Barr joins the Time in the Saddle team

26 June 2019 2:42 PM
Is Mallorca the world's greatest destination for cycling?

20 June 2019 9:57 AM
Mark Nel chats Colnago, Factor and Café Pavé

13 June 2019 2:52 PM
Shaun Rubenstein from GoPro South Africa

6 June 2019 4:05 PM
Cyclist Sean Sakinofsky stops by for a chat

30 May 2019 5:18 PM
Why mountain bikers frown upon BMXers?

24 May 2019 11:09 AM
Ryan and Jason talk tips for better winter cycling

16 May 2019 1:51 PM
