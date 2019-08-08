Time in the Saddle with Ryan O'Connor

Cycling Banter on Time in the Saddle


Liezel van der Westhuizen and Nick Barr join Ryan O'Connor on the latest episode of Time in Saddle. 

The team talk about the newly released cycling products, gravel cycling and the loss of Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht. 

The rules of the road that cyclists need to know

1 August 2019 2:47 PM
New Cannondale e-MTBs and the challenges of MTB as a woman

25 July 2019 10:14 AM
Dr Adrian Rotunno joins live from the 2019 Tour de France

17 July 2019 2:27 PM
Tour de France, altitude training and technology advancements in cycling

11 July 2019 1:26 PM
Ryan O’Connor, Nick Barr and John Wakefield discuss all things cycling

4 July 2019 3:45 PM
Omnico's Nick Barr joins the Time in the Saddle team

26 June 2019 2:42 PM
Is Mallorca the world's greatest destination for cycling?

20 June 2019 9:57 AM
Mark Nel chats Colnago, Factor and Café Pavé

13 June 2019 2:52 PM
Shaun Rubenstein from GoPro South Africa

6 June 2019 4:05 PM
