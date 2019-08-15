R&D and what's new in cycling apparel and technology

15 August 2019 4:38 PM

Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling.



In this episode, it's full-house as Ryan is joined by Nick Barr, Chappy, Seth Hulley and Liezel van der Westhuizen.



The group touch on the past weekends Glacier Storms River Traverse and deep-dive into how much time and effort goes into product research and development, and what's new in cycling apparel and technology for brands Oakley and Omnico.