Time in the Saddle with Ryan O'Connor

Wild Air TV's Doug Bird joins the conversation


Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling.

In this episode, Ryan is joined Jason Lind, Nick Barr, Liezel van der Westhuizen and special guest Doug Bird. 

The panel debate at length the different type of bike categories, what they're good for and share their personal stories and preferences. 

Doug Bird shares more about the goal behind the content produced for Wild Air TV, what they've achieved and what fans can expect in the new season. 

Listen to Ryan O’Connor in conversation with Jason Lind, Nick Barr, Liezel van der Westhuizen and Doug Bird. as they discuss all things cycling in the 33rd Episode of Season 2 of Time in the Saddle.

R&D and what's new in cycling apparel and technology

15 August 2019 4:38 PM
Cycling Banter on Time in the Saddle

8 August 2019 1:59 PM
The rules of the road that cyclists need to know

1 August 2019 2:47 PM
New Cannondale e-MTBs and the challenges of MTB as a woman

25 July 2019 10:14 AM
Dr Adrian Rotunno joins live from the 2019 Tour de France

17 July 2019 2:27 PM
Tour de France, altitude training and technology advancements in cycling

11 July 2019 1:26 PM
Ryan O’Connor, Nick Barr and John Wakefield discuss all things cycling

4 July 2019 3:45 PM
Omnico's Nick Barr joins the Time in the Saddle team

26 June 2019 2:42 PM
Is Mallorca the world's greatest destination for cycling?

20 June 2019 9:57 AM
