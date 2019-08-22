Wild Air TV's Doug Bird joins the conversation

22 August 2019 2:05 PM

Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling.



In this episode, Ryan is joined Jason Lind, Nick Barr, Liezel van der Westhuizen and special guest Doug Bird.



The panel debate at length the different type of bike categories, what they're good for and share their personal stories and preferences.



Doug Bird shares more about the goal behind the content produced for Wild Air TV, what they've achieved and what fans can expect in the new season.



Listen to Ryan O’Connor in conversation with Jason Lind, Nick Barr, Liezel van der Westhuizen and Doug Bird. as they discuss all things cycling in the 33rd Episode of Season 2 of Time in the Saddle.