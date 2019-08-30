Time in the Saddle with Ryan O'Connor

Race temperament and e-bike upgrades


Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling.
In this episode, Ryan is joined by Jason Lind and Nick Barr.

Wild Air TV's Doug Bird joins the conversation

22 August 2019 2:05 PM
R&D and what's new in cycling apparel and technology

15 August 2019 4:38 PM
Cycling Banter on Time in the Saddle

8 August 2019 1:59 PM
The rules of the road that cyclists need to know

1 August 2019 2:47 PM
New Cannondale e-MTBs and the challenges of MTB as a woman

25 July 2019 10:14 AM
Dr Adrian Rotunno joins live from the 2019 Tour de France

17 July 2019 2:27 PM
Tour de France, altitude training and technology advancements in cycling

11 July 2019 1:26 PM
Ryan O’Connor, Nick Barr and John Wakefield discuss all things cycling

4 July 2019 3:45 PM
Omnico's Nick Barr joins the Time in the Saddle team

26 June 2019 2:42 PM
