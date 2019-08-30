Time in the Saddle is a podcast series hosted by avid cyclist and radio veteran, Ryan O’Connor focusing on all things exciting in the world of cycling.
In this episode, Ryan is joined by Jason Lind and Nick Barr.
Race temperament and e-bike upgrades
22 August 2019 2:05 PM
15 August 2019 4:38 PM
8 August 2019 1:59 PM
1 August 2019 2:47 PM
25 July 2019 10:14 AM
17 July 2019 2:27 PM
Tour de France, altitude training and technology advancements in cycling
11 July 2019 1:26 PM
Ryan O’Connor, Nick Barr and John Wakefield discuss all things cycling
4 July 2019 3:45 PM
26 June 2019 2:42 PM