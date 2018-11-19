The Best of the Money Show

Markus Jooste will absolutely hate this book book by FM Editor Rob Rose


Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose talks about his book, “Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud”.

'The universe is an extremely high-risk investment by the Creator'

19 November 2018 8:05 PM
'Momentum did nothing wrong, legally. But the man died protecting his family!'

19 November 2018 7:25 PM
'Floyd Shivambu shouting outside against Gordhan is Politics of Distraction'

19 November 2018 6:32 PM
Why your customers won’t keep their promises (and what you can do about it)

16 November 2018 3:02 PM
3 risks to your retirement savings (and how to mitigate each of them)

15 November 2018 7:36 PM
'Capping fuel price will harm transformation, jobs and won’t benefit consumers'

15 November 2018 7:03 PM
'Constitutional change is not about land reform. It’s about the election'

15 November 2018 6:28 PM
Terror grips US markets as CNN Money's Fear & Greed Index reaches extreme levels

14 November 2018 7:33 PM
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both

14 November 2018 7:23 PM
EWN Headlines
Wesgro launches global campaign to revive CT tourism
Wesgro launches global campaign to revive CT tourism

Investment agency Wesgro launched its global campaign ‘Nowhere Does it Better’ in Cape Town on Monday afternoon.
Forensic probe launched into misconduct allegations at Bitou Municipality
Forensic probe launched into misconduct allegations at Bitou Municipality

This follows a High Court ruling in favour of local government MEC Anton Bredell in a case brought by the Bitou council.
WCED grants exemptions to 97% of fee-paying schools
WCED grants exemptions to 97% of fee-paying schools

The department has made R55 million available to quintile 4 and 5 schools that are struggling to collect school fees from parents.
