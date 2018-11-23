The Best of the Money Show

Capitec Bank enters business banking. Buys Portuguese bank Marcantile Bank


Mercantile has the best service in business banking in the world. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andre Du Plessis, Capitec Bank CFO.

Do insurers try to find reasons not to pay?

21 November 2018 7:43 PM
Despite what you may think, you have no idea what a kilogram is

21 November 2018 7:24 PM
'I challenge you to attack me at the commission under oath!'

21 November 2018 6:35 PM
Ermahgerd! Black Friday! It’s time to lose our sh**

20 November 2018 8:02 PM
SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) buys 25% of SA Taxi for R1.7 billion

20 November 2018 7:12 PM
Stephen Koseff opens up about life after 40 years at Investec

20 November 2018 7:07 PM
Momentum to pay all violent crime claims, regardless of previous medical history

20 November 2018 6:32 PM
'The universe is an extremely high-risk investment by the Creator'

19 November 2018 8:05 PM
Markus Jooste will absolutely hate this book book by FM Editor Rob Rose

19 November 2018 7:35 PM
State Capture Inquiry

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

#WaterWatch

EWN Headlines
SA Express about to fly high as it draws closer to profitability
SA Express about to fly high as it draws closer to profitability

Since May, the airline is showing positive signs of recovery and will break even by April, according to interim CEO Siza Mzimela.
South Africa to invest $1bn in South Sudan's oil sector
South Africa to invest $1bn in South Sudan's oil sector

South Sudan’s oil industry is dominated by Asian firms including China National Petroleum Corporation, Malaysia’s Petronas and India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.
Mogoeng: SA judiciary underfunded
Mogoeng: SA judiciary underfunded

Presenting the judiciary's annual performance report Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says the judiciary is underfunded compared to other arms of the state.
