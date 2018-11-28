The Best of the Money Show

Eskom is not sustainable, warns its Chairperson Jabu Mabuza


Eskom – and therefore all of South Africa – is in deep, deep trouble. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland of EE Publishers.

How to deal with nightmare collaborations and partnerships

How to deal with nightmare collaborations and partnerships

29 November 2018 8:11 PM
How to choose the best financial products (e.g. investments, insurance, etc.)

How to choose the best financial products (e.g. investments, insurance, etc.)

29 November 2018 7:44 PM
Half of top execs interested in emigrating are black - survey

Half of top execs interested in emigrating are black - survey

29 November 2018 7:17 PM
Go through our reports. We published all our data – Viceroy Research on NEPI

Go through our reports. We published all our data – Viceroy Research on NEPI

29 November 2018 7:05 PM
Did the City of Johannesburg turn a blind eye to EFF corruption?

Did the City of Johannesburg turn a blind eye to EFF corruption?

29 November 2018 6:29 PM
Ryan is seven and reviews toys. For that he earned over R100 million last year

Ryan is seven and reviews toys. For that he earned over R100 million last year

28 November 2018 7:22 PM
Burger King franchisee Grand Parade in hot water with JSE, disgruntled investors

Burger King franchisee Grand Parade in hot water with JSE, disgruntled investors

28 November 2018 7:02 PM
Steinhoff/Capitec Bank short-seller Viceroy attacks another JSE-listed company

Steinhoff/Capitec Bank short-seller Viceroy attacks another JSE-listed company

28 November 2018 6:28 PM
Ever thought of doing an MBA? Here are some interesting facts to consider…

Ever thought of doing an MBA? Here are some interesting facts to consider…

27 November 2018 8:03 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
City of CT 'confident' in decision to relax water restrictions
City of CT 'confident' in decision to relax water restrictions

The restrictions and the associated tariffs will be lowered from Level 5 to Level 3 on 1 December.

CT law officials 'won't work overtime during festive until demands met'
CT law officials 'won't work overtime during festive until demands met'

Four hundred officers working in four districts are refusing to work overtime until the city listens to their grievances.

Threats to central bank independence an 'emerging-market phenomenon' - Kganyago
Threats to central bank independence an 'emerging-market phenomenon' - Kganyago

According to Bloomberg, Lesetja Kganyago mentioned recent attacks on the United States Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank as examples.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us