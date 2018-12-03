The Best of the Money Show

Vodacom shuts stores after being trashed and looted by EFF supporters


Angered by their leaders being called “abusers of democracy”, the EFF crowd rampaged. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian.

'It might not feel like it but the stats say it’s true. We’re out of recession!'

4 December 2018 6:28 PM
Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money

3 December 2018 8:02 PM
How to grow into greatness

3 December 2018 7:34 PM
3 best shares (local and offshore) to buy before the year ends (by I-Capital)

3 December 2018 7:00 PM
How to deal with nightmare collaborations and partnerships

29 November 2018 8:11 PM
How to choose the best financial products (e.g. investments, insurance, etc.)

29 November 2018 7:44 PM
Half of top execs interested in emigrating are black - survey

29 November 2018 7:17 PM
Go through our reports. We published all our data – Viceroy Research on NEPI

29 November 2018 7:05 PM
Did the City of Johannesburg turn a blind eye to EFF corruption?

29 November 2018 6:29 PM
