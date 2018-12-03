The Best of the Money Show

How to grow into greatness


At the lowest point of his life, Pepe Marais had an insight that became the foundation on which he would rebuild everything.

They’re watching! And they recognise your face...

4 December 2018 8:02 PM
Mr Muscle ‘clean less, live more’ advert… is this the 1950s?!

4 December 2018 7:25 PM
Land expropriation: MPs vote to amend Bill of Rights for 1st time ever

4 December 2018 6:35 PM
'It might not feel like it but the stats say it’s true. We’re out of recession!'

4 December 2018 6:28 PM
Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money

3 December 2018 8:02 PM
3 best shares (local and offshore) to buy before the year ends (by I-Capital)

3 December 2018 7:00 PM
Vodacom shuts stores after being trashed and looted by EFF supporters

3 December 2018 6:23 PM
How to deal with nightmare collaborations and partnerships

29 November 2018 8:11 PM
How to choose the best financial products (e.g. investments, insurance, etc.)

29 November 2018 7:44 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Batohi's appointment as new NPA head welcomed
The African National Congress says it shows the country is moving forward when it comes to gender equality.

MPs greenlight the Property Practitioners Bill
Once law, it will introduce several new measures aimed at transforming the sector and making it more inclusive of previously disadvantaged individuals.

Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
Julius Malema says his wife is an educated woman who earns her own money and has decided to rent at the estate.
