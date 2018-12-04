The Best of the Money Show

They’re watching! And they recognise your face...


Bruce Whitfield interviews Marius Coetzee (CEO at biometric ID control company Ideco) about the science of facial recognition.

Meet Eben Uys of Mad Giant, where mad science meets a massive love of beer

5 December 2018 8:02 PM
5 things to watch out for when using your credit card this holiday season

5 December 2018 7:35 PM
Signing is becoming obsolete, but you will still have a signature

5 December 2018 7:21 PM
Eskom wants taxpayers to take on R100 billion of its debt

5 December 2018 6:54 PM
Govt employee? Your pension fund made huge mistakes, and just wrote off billions

5 December 2018 6:31 PM
Mr Muscle ‘clean less, live more’ advert… is this the 1950s?!

4 December 2018 7:25 PM
Land expropriation: MPs vote to amend Bill of Rights for 1st time ever

4 December 2018 6:35 PM
'It might not feel like it but the stats say it’s true. We’re out of recession!'

4 December 2018 6:28 PM
Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money

3 December 2018 8:02 PM
State Capture Inquiry

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

#WaterWatch

EWN Headlines
High probability of stage 2 load shedding for Thursday, warns Eskom
High probability of stage 2 load shedding for Thursday, warns Eskom

Technicians worked throughout the night to bring more units back online as a result of a breakdown.
Cele calls on Global Citizen Festival crime victims to lay complaint with police
Cele calls on Global Citizen Festival crime victims to lay complaint with police

The minister says this is the only way they can follow up on complaints by concert-goers, who were attacked at a nearby Sasol garage on Sunday night.

Hlahla: 'Commercial mindset must be adopted to get Denel back on track'
Hlahla: 'Commercial mindset must be adopted to get Denel back on track'

State arms manufacturer Denel says it hopes to have a plan in place by January that will outline the company’s future, including who it will do business with and what products it will produce.
