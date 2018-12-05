The Best of the Money Show

Eskom wants taxpayers to take on R100 billion of its debt


It wants Govt to take on the debt as part of a turnaround plan to shore up its balance sheet, says spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe.

Are you in or out? Decide at the start of 2019, but don’t waste time!

6 December 2018 8:05 PM
How to help your children get rich (long before they start working)

6 December 2018 7:34 PM
'Cleaning up Eskom doesn’t suit everybody. Hands off! Don’t be treasonous!'

6 December 2018 7:03 PM
Burger King franchisee Grand Parade Investments and shareholders smoke a peace pipe

6 December 2018 6:21 PM
Meet Eben Uys of Mad Giant, where mad science meets a massive love of beer

5 December 2018 8:02 PM
5 things to watch out for when using your credit card this holiday season

5 December 2018 7:35 PM
Signing is becoming obsolete, but you will still have a signature

5 December 2018 7:21 PM
Govt employee? Your pension fund made huge mistakes, and just wrote off billions

5 December 2018 6:31 PM
They’re watching! And they recognise your face...

4 December 2018 8:02 PM
State Capture Inquiry

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

#WaterWatch

CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Load shedding continues Friday with Eskom to implement stage 1 power cuts

Flood warning issued for Gauteng as heavy rain forecast for most of SA

Communications Minister set to make announcement on SABC developments

