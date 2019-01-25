The Best of the Money Show

South African salaries to double in real terms… by the year 2199!


At the current rate, it will take 180 years for the average South African to double their salary, BankservAfrica data shows.

Government - the biggest customer in SA – is broke. Here’s how to survive…

25 January 2019 12:10 PM
How to strategize instead of leaving it up to fate

24 January 2019 7:59 PM
Right now, a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) can yield up to 13%. Here’s how…

24 January 2019 7:33 PM
'Enormous moment for Venezuela, Latin America’s 1st failed state'

24 January 2019 7:04 PM
'Those who aren't gloomy says those that are gloomy are too gloomy'

24 January 2019 6:30 PM
The fascinating story of WeBuyCars (and why Naspers is pumping billions into it)

23 January 2019 8:01 PM
'Mr Watson intended to lobby Jacob Zuma on who to appoint as NDPP'

23 January 2019 7:36 PM
Does the world need a social credit score to get us to behave?

23 January 2019 7:24 PM
Fire the entire PIC board! Buy Ayo shares! - Dennis George (Fedusa)

23 January 2019 6:53 PM
State Capture Inquiry

World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

#WaterWatch

Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Beatenberg at Backsberg

Shortstraw at Backsberg

EWN Headlines
#KhayelitshaQuadruplets: 4 bundles of joy with 'distinct personalities'
#KhayelitshaQuadruplets: 4 bundles of joy with 'distinct personalities'

Inga Mafenuka gave birth to Bunono, Bungcwele, Bubele and Buchule at Tygerberg Hospital last July.
Ebola death toll surges in DR Congo
Ebola death toll surges in DR Congo

The rising death toll - up by more than 40 in the past 10 days - emphasises the challenge of controlling the epidemic in the strife-torn country.
Sanef appoints independent auditor to probe Bosasa donation claims
Sanef appoints independent auditor to probe Bosasa donation claims

Sanef has denied ever receiving a donation from Bosasa but says it's appointing the auditing firm for transparency.

