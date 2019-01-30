The Best of the Money Show

It was a strategy to rescue Independent Newspapers – Sam Sole (amaBhungane)


Iqbal Survé is in trouble. Bruce Whitfield interviews senior investigative journalist Sam Sole and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

Protestors demand R70 billion from Vodacom for ‘please call me' inventor

30 January 2019 7:00 PM
The DA 'brand' is struggling – Andy Rice (branding and advertising expert)

29 January 2019 7:24 PM
'Forcing pension funds to invest in struggling SOEs can save South Africa'

29 January 2019 7:03 PM
Get over Jacob Zuma’s destruction of the economy! - Sipho Pityana (Busa)

29 January 2019 6:55 PM
Markets cheer as Maria Ramos unexpectedly retires as Absa Group CEO

29 January 2019 6:28 PM
Bidvest Wits coach and 3-time PSL winner Gavin Hunt opens up about money

28 January 2019 8:01 PM
How long to keep tax records available for inspection in South Africa

28 January 2019 7:19 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy at the end of January 2019 (by Anchor Capital)

28 January 2019 7:06 PM
'Tax revolt would lead to anarchy and the starvation of poor people'

28 January 2019 6:30 PM
State Capture Inquiry

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

#WaterWatch

World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Beatenberg at Backsberg

Shortstraw at Backsberg

EWN Headlines
SAHRC to approach court after #Agrizzi admits he's racist
SAHRC to approach court after #Agrizzi admits he's racist

On Tuesday, former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi publicly admitted at the Zondo Commission that he's racist.
Mogoeng warns judges of allowing themselves to be captured
Mogoeng warns judges of allowing themselves to be captured

The chief justice says he hopes that when the public does criticise the judiciary, they’ll be objective and that they will be willing to listen to the response.

#MokgoroInquiry: Richard Mdluli case documents still classified
#MokgoroInquiry: Richard Mdluli case documents still classified

Head of the Serious Commercial Crimes Unit Lawrence Mrwebi unlawfully withdrew the case against Mdluli in 2011, but this decision has been reviewed and set aside.
