SABC cancels mass retrenchments. Plans 'skills audit'. What that means…


Johnny Goldberg, CEO of Global Business Solutions, explains what a skills audit is. 

How to catch a tiger and ride it without being eaten

31 January 2019 8:00 PM
How to legally take part in a (sort of) tax revolt

31 January 2019 7:32 PM
Tiger Brands bullies tiny deli 'Jungle Foodie' into costly name change

31 January 2019 6:54 PM
Adri Williams - Ubuntu personified - saved Khayelitsha Cookies and changed lives

30 January 2019 8:03 PM
How mushrooms and milk might solve a plastic packaging problem

30 January 2019 7:26 PM
Protestors demand R70 billion from Vodacom for ‘please call me' inventor

30 January 2019 7:00 PM
It was a strategy to rescue Independent Newspapers – Sam Sole (amaBhungane)

30 January 2019 6:30 PM
The DA 'brand' is struggling – Andy Rice (branding and advertising expert)

29 January 2019 7:24 PM
'Forcing pension funds to invest in struggling SOEs can save South Africa'

29 January 2019 7:03 PM
CPF member grateful to be alive after taking bullet for children
CPF member grateful to be alive after taking bullet for children

Mitchells Plain CPF member Shakeenah Daniels was hit by a stray bullet while trying to save children who were playing outside in Tafelsig on Monday night.
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayor
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayor

Reverend Gift Moerane, who was inaugurated on Thursday, says he is aware of the massive service delivery challenges that the people of Emfuleni are facing.

WC woman released on warning over child abuse
WC woman released on warning over child abuse

Police say the woman's 16-year-old foster child was found cuffed with a chain around the neck.
