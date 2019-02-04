The Best of the Money Show

Foreigners rule informal trading (outcompeting even Shoprite). Consumers win!


About 20% of every rand spent in South Africa goes to informal stores, mostly foreign-run. GG Alcock on his book “KasiNomics".

'Sexy, stylish, influential' Siv Ngesi shares a few very personal money secrets

'Sexy, stylish, influential' Siv Ngesi shares a few very personal money secrets

4 February 2019 8:03 PM
Best shares on the JSE and in the US to buy, right now (by Cartesian Capital)

Best shares on the JSE and in the US to buy, right now (by Cartesian Capital)

4 February 2019 7:01 PM
Mantashe woos Mining Indaba, the world’s largest mining investment conference

Mantashe woos Mining Indaba, the world’s largest mining investment conference

4 February 2019 6:52 PM
How to catch a tiger and ride it without being eaten

How to catch a tiger and ride it without being eaten

31 January 2019 8:00 PM
How to legally take part in a (sort of) tax revolt

How to legally take part in a (sort of) tax revolt

31 January 2019 7:32 PM
Tiger Brands bullies tiny deli 'Jungle Foodie' into costly name change

Tiger Brands bullies tiny deli 'Jungle Foodie' into costly name change

31 January 2019 6:54 PM
SABC cancels mass retrenchments. Plans 'skills audit'. What that means…

SABC cancels mass retrenchments. Plans 'skills audit'. What that means…

31 January 2019 6:31 PM
Adri Williams - Ubuntu personified - saved Khayelitsha Cookies and changed lives

Adri Williams - Ubuntu personified - saved Khayelitsha Cookies and changed lives

30 January 2019 8:03 PM
How mushrooms and milk might solve a plastic packaging problem

How mushrooms and milk might solve a plastic packaging problem

30 January 2019 7:26 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
ANC official handed 1 year suspended sentence for assaulting woman
ANC official handed 1 year suspended sentence for assaulting woman

This means Thabang Setona will not face any jail time unless he commits another offence within the 12 months.

Case against Omotoso, co-accused postponed to April
Case against Omotoso, co-accused postponed to April

The State asked that the matter be postponed as it’s awaiting a Constitutional Court ruling on the defence’s leave to appeal application.

Mngxitama says white monopoly capital behind 'attack' on Bushiri
Mngxitama says white monopoly capital behind 'attack' on Bushiri

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama believes that charges of fraud and money laundering are cooked up to bring a fall of Pastor Shepherd Bushiri.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us