The Best of the Money Show

Eskom paid R300 billion (and counting) for 2 deeply flawed coal-fired dinosaurs


Litigation will follow, says Minister Gordhan. Business Day’s Carol Paton on his inquiry into the failing Medupi and Kusile.

Meet Abel Sithole, the man in charge of R1.6 trillion in Government pensions

Meet Abel Sithole, the man in charge of R1.6 trillion in Government pensions

13 February 2019 8:01 PM
5 strategies for keeping calm when Eskom sheds a load (by Dr Renata Schoeman)

5 strategies for keeping calm when Eskom sheds a load (by Dr Renata Schoeman)

13 February 2019 7:37 PM
Robocalls: the good, the bad and the ugly

Robocalls: the good, the bad and the ugly

13 February 2019 7:24 PM
Cheekily named load shedding app EskomSePush goes from 2500 to 400 000 users

Cheekily named load shedding app EskomSePush goes from 2500 to 400 000 users

13 February 2019 7:01 PM
South Africa just became the world’s hottest destination for oil exploration

South Africa just became the world’s hottest destination for oil exploration

12 February 2019 8:00 PM
[Watch] New Klipdrift ad 'The Package' hits the spot, tugs at the heartstrings

[Watch] New Klipdrift ad 'The Package' hits the spot, tugs at the heartstrings

12 February 2019 7:22 PM
Food prices are about to start climbing thanks to Eskom

Food prices are about to start climbing thanks to Eskom

12 February 2019 7:03 PM
EOH shares down 34% after Microsoft cancels partnership without giving a reason

EOH shares down 34% after Microsoft cancels partnership without giving a reason

12 February 2019 6:54 PM
How the Eskom crisis (now in its 12th year) became an existential threat to SA

How the Eskom crisis (now in its 12th year) became an existential threat to SA

12 February 2019 6:21 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Norval Foundation Museum summer offerings
EWN Headlines
ANC WC to protest outside legislature during Zille’s Sopa
ANC WC to protest outside legislature during Zille’s Sopa

ANC's provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs says Zille's last Sopa will be a whitewash of her 10-year term in government.

SA religious leaders discuss regulatory framework for sector
SA religious leaders discuss regulatory framework for sector

The CRL Commission has convened a summit with religious leaders from across the country at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa

At a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Ramaphosa intimated the country had lost almost a decade of growth and development under Zuma.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us