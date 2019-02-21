The Best of the Money Show

‘We’d be crazy to copy! Sometimes we get it wrong. There's no culture problem'


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Moir, CEO at Woolworths.

Best JSE-listed and offshore shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group)

25 February 2019 7:02 PM
Sasol results boosted by oil price, rand and victory in tax dispute with Sars

25 February 2019 6:54 PM
Finally, there's a solution for the rogue debit order scams doing the rounds

25 February 2019 6:28 PM
How to escape the tyranny of project based revenues

22 February 2019 10:54 AM
How this year’s Budget will affect your pocket

21 February 2019 7:37 PM
Is EOH corrupt? Is that why Microsoft ran for the hills? Its CEO explains…

21 February 2019 7:07 PM
'R23 million for rent a month seems huge. I don't think we could've done better'

21 February 2019 7:06 PM
'Minister Mantashe gave us confidence to inject R6 billion into South Africa'

21 February 2019 6:30 PM
Working abroad? New rules are coming! You're probably breaking the existing ones

15 February 2019 12:21 PM
