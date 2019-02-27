The Best of the Money Show

MultiChoice lists on JSE at R95.50 a share, far below market expectation


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Jacobs, Chief Financial Officer at MultiChoice, Africa’s largest pay-TV company.

How to build a resilient small business

1 March 2019 11:57 AM
8 tips and tricks to cut your cost of living

28 February 2019 7:38 PM
RocoMamas in South Africa causes Spur to wobble

28 February 2019 7:21 PM
The economy is growing! That’s why we’re out of electricity - David Mabuza

28 February 2019 7:00 PM
You brought shame on honest black professionals! - Sipho Pityana (Busa)

28 February 2019 6:32 PM
Story of Van Loveren Vineyards and 'Four Cousins', SA's top-selling bottled wine

27 February 2019 8:06 PM
5 ways to resurrect the lifeless economy and belief in South Africa

27 February 2019 7:36 PM
What would happen if Government just gave everyone free money?

27 February 2019 7:25 PM
Mushroom farmer Peter Nyathi wins Pick n Pay Small Supplier of the Year Award

27 February 2019 6:55 PM
Gauteng Health Department locates another missing Life Esidimeni patient
Gauteng Health Department locates another missing Life Esidimeni patient

Georgy van der Merwe is full of smiles as journalists take photos of him next to his family members at his home in Lenasia.
Cele to meet with Polokwane residents to discuss crime after Themane’s death
Cele to meet with Polokwane residents to discuss crime after Themane’s death

Residents have raised concerns about ineffective policing.
Pastor Mboro: I worked hard for my money
Pastor Mboro: I worked hard for my money

Motsoeneng has been criticised for unduly profiting from his own ministry when he went to call out pastor Alph Lukau this week.

