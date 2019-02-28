The Best of the Money Show

RocoMamas in South Africa causes Spur to wobble


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pierre Van Tonder, CEO at Spur Corporation.

How to have more money, meaning and happiness in life

4 March 2019 7:32 PM
Bidvest releases good results. Increases dividends by 10.6%

4 March 2019 7:22 PM
Best JSE and offshore shares to buy this week (by Luthuli Capital)

4 March 2019 7:09 PM
Edcon (owner of Edgars, Jet and CNA) to close a third of its stores

4 March 2019 6:54 PM
How to build a resilient small business

1 March 2019 11:57 AM
8 tips and tricks to cut your cost of living

28 February 2019 7:38 PM
The economy is growing! That’s why we’re out of electricity - David Mabuza

28 February 2019 7:00 PM
You brought shame on honest black professionals! - Sipho Pityana (Busa)

28 February 2019 6:32 PM
Story of Van Loveren Vineyards and 'Four Cousins', SA's top-selling bottled wine

27 February 2019 8:06 PM
EWN Headlines
Another employee says no protocol followed in Eskom, Haurong deal
Another employee says no protocol followed in Eskom, Haurong deal

The power utility's chair Jabu Mabuza previously told the commission that Eskom would not be paying back the R25 billion to Huarong.

Soweto residents snub Eskom, say ANC promised free electricity
Soweto residents snub Eskom, say ANC promised free electricity

While some residents said they can't afford to pay others have simply refused and have opted to instead make arrangements for illegal connections.

Midvaal deputy municipal manager implicated in jobs-for-cash scandal
Midvaal deputy municipal manager implicated in jobs-for-cash scandal

Thom Peeters is accused of flouting human resource practices in his appointment of staff.
