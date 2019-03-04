The Best of the Money Show

Best JSE and offshore shares to buy this week (by Luthuli Capital)


Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital, shares his stock picks of the week.

Meet Dr Sibusiso Sibisi, inspiring math whiz at the head of Wits Business School

6 March 2019 8:01 PM
The Money Show gives ex-con turned small business owner a big break

6 March 2019 7:36 PM
The Money Show gives online bag and luggage retailer KaryKase free exposure

6 March 2019 7:30 PM
Patronage can be good, just not the kind you assume

6 March 2019 7:22 PM
Africa's new tallest building has a top-floor penthouse going for R250 million

6 March 2019 7:03 PM
'PIC paid employees to cover up corruption and mismanagement'

6 March 2019 6:18 PM
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be President

5 March 2019 7:25 PM
How The Money Show gave Owen Muzambi (CEO - Driven) his big break

5 March 2019 6:58 PM
Nedbank is taking customers from other banks

5 March 2019 6:21 PM
Kahn Morbee (real name 'Dingaan') of The Parlotones opens up about his money

4 March 2019 8:05 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Coligny murder witness stands by testimony, claims there were attempts on life
In an exclusive interview with EWN, Bonakele Pakisi maintained he reflected exactly what he saw in April 2017 when 15-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu was killed

Montclair murders: No signs of break-in, say police
Authorities responded to a call at Islesworth Avenue where the gruesome discovery of five bullet-ridden bodies was made.
McBride laid solid foundation for Ipid, Parly committee told
Newly appointed Ipid acting head Victor Senna assured MPs that their efforts to expose police corruption and crime won't be affected as a result of Robert McBride's departure.
