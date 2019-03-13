The Best of the Money Show

Edcon (Edgars, Jet and CNA) begs for cheaper rent. Growthpoint says 'no'


Growthpoint Properties did, however, inject R110 million into Edcon in return for equity.

First take on the overview report of the Steinhoff forensic investigation

15 March 2019 6:23 PM
Raizcorp and Lulaway partners up to respond to YES

15 March 2019 1:02 PM
Nervous South Africa feverishly working on Brexit 'insurance policy'

15 March 2019 9:29 AM
How to create wealth with a small business

14 March 2019 8:02 PM
How to calculate how much money you need to never have to work again

14 March 2019 7:34 PM
'SA Inc. is starting to lose faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa'

14 March 2019 6:41 PM
Standard Bank to close 1 out of every 6 branches in SA and slash 1200 jobs

14 March 2019 6:28 PM
Facebook is planning some big changes

13 March 2019 8:06 PM
Meet Stephen van Coller, the under fire CEO of embattled EOH

13 March 2019 8:04 PM
Help emerging designer Bonga Jwambi get to the Milan Design Market

13 March 2019 7:34 PM
EWN Headlines
Govt hands over exhumed anti-apartheid activists' remains to families
Govt hands over exhumed anti-apartheid activists' remains to families

The remains of six activists, among them, was a member of Umkhonto we Sizwe Thabo Rammutle who was killed by the apartheid police over 30 years ago.
2 dead, another 2 injured in Joburg collision
2 dead, another 2 injured in Joburg collision

The deceased occupants were in the same car, while two other people from another vehicle were injured.
Sasbo urges retrenched banking sector staff to consider funding start-ups
Sasbo urges retrenched banking sector staff to consider funding start-ups

This week Standard Bank announced 1,200 jobs could be on the line as it begins to streamline its retail business with plans to close 91 branches across the country over the next few months.

