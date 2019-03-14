The Best of the Money Show

Standard Bank to close 1 out of every 6 branches in SA and slash 1200 jobs


It's the most significant cutback in banking in 20 years. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Standard Bank's Funeka Montjane.

Meet Sandile Shabalala, CEO of black-owned and controlled TymeBank

20 March 2019 8:03 PM
Buying a used car? New app sends mechanic to inspect it before you decide

20 March 2019 7:34 PM
'Drop shipping' - the shady side of connecting buyers with sellers on the web

20 March 2019 7:23 PM
South Africa can have cheap electricity, forever! – former Eskom engineer

20 March 2019 7:01 PM
How to get off the Eskom grid

20 March 2019 6:22 PM
How it works – digital communication etiquette

20 March 2019 11:48 AM
I come from having very little, to having a lot - Craig Gradidge

18 March 2019 8:02 PM
Burger King to open 45 more restaurants in South Africa, despite losing money

18 March 2019 7:23 PM
Sun City is losing money

18 March 2019 6:53 PM
'The next Steinhoff is around the corner!'

18 March 2019 6:20 PM
