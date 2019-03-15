The Best of the Money Show

First take on the overview report of the Steinhoff forensic investigation


Rob Rose, Author of Steinheist and Editor of the Financial Mail, does a quick first take of the overview report on the Steinhoff Forensic Investigation. Report here: http://www.steinhoffinternational.com/downloads/2019/overview-of-forensic-investigation.pdf

Best way to invest the jackpot if you win the lotto

22 March 2019 10:08 AM
Do-it-yourself stock picking for 1st-time small investors

22 March 2019 9:26 AM
Meet Sandile Shabalala, CEO of black-owned and controlled TymeBank

20 March 2019 8:03 PM
Buying a used car? New app sends mechanic to inspect it before you decide

20 March 2019 7:34 PM
'Drop shipping' - the shady side of connecting buyers with sellers on the web

20 March 2019 7:23 PM
South Africa can have cheap electricity, forever! – former Eskom engineer

20 March 2019 7:01 PM
How to get off the Eskom grid

20 March 2019 6:22 PM
How it works – digital communication etiquette

20 March 2019 11:48 AM
I come from having very little, to having a lot - Craig Gradidge

18 March 2019 8:02 PM
Burger King to open 45 more restaurants in South Africa, despite losing money

18 March 2019 7:23 PM
Features
ABSA Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle
You only live once and this World As Young As You Feel Day, CapeTalk and award-winning retirement village Evergreen Lifestyle want...
EWN Headlines
Boeing makes safety change, Indonesian airline cancels order
National carrier Garuda is the first airline to publicly announce plans to scrap an order since a total of 346 people were killed in 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
'Keep calm': Load shedding higher than stage 2 not likely, says Eskom
This after a week of frequent and prolonged rolling blackouts under stage 4 load shedding.

In case of emergency, Mbete can call back MPs
Members of the House gathered for the last time this week marking the end of the nation’s fifth democratic Parliament.

