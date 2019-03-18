The Best of the Money Show

'The next Steinhoff is around the corner!'


The Steinhoff-debacle happened while the world praised SA for its auditing standards. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Steven Firer.

How to determine what your small business is worth

28 March 2019 8:07 PM
How to protect your money if Moody’s downgrades us to junk on Friday

28 March 2019 7:55 PM
The job is so huge. I have no time for distractions - Edward Kieswetter

28 March 2019 7:16 PM
Capitec Bank added 1.5m clients in a year (500 000 in first two months of 2019)

28 March 2019 6:52 PM
Meet Wrenelle Stander of Comair, a company profitable for 72 years in a row

27 March 2019 8:03 PM
Leather Zulu is in ICU. Can you help (marketing, accounting, pricing, coaching)?

27 March 2019 7:34 PM
SA may help the world move beyond being CO2 neutral to becoming CO2 negative

27 March 2019 7:26 PM
Bank Zero promises low fees and rogue debit order, card-skimming protecting

27 March 2019 7:04 PM
'You take Main Street, ne? Naai, you take Ngcobo Street!'

26 March 2019 7:45 PM
Apple launches 'Apple Card', a credit card with zero fees and low interest rates

26 March 2019 7:02 PM
