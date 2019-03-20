The Best of the Money Show

How it works – digital communication etiquette


Mandy Collins, writer and business writing trainer, talks about digital communication etiquette.

'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

1 April 2019 8:04 PM
2019 had the worst April Fool’s Day jokes ever. Here are the lamest ones

1 April 2019 7:28 PM
Load shedding: Can you quantify losses? Join class action lawsuit against Eskom

1 April 2019 6:59 PM
Sars misses R1.3 trillion revenue target. But only just

1 April 2019 6:24 PM
How to determine what your small business is worth

28 March 2019 8:07 PM
How to protect your money if Moody’s downgrades us to junk on Friday

28 March 2019 7:55 PM
The job is so huge. I have no time for distractions - Edward Kieswetter

28 March 2019 7:16 PM
Capitec Bank added 1.5m clients in a year (500 000 in first two months of 2019)

28 March 2019 6:52 PM
Meet Wrenelle Stander of Comair, a company profitable for 72 years in a row

27 March 2019 8:03 PM
Leather Zulu is in ICU. Can you help (marketing, accounting, pricing, coaching)?

27 March 2019 7:34 PM
EWN Headlines
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of elections
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of elections

CapeTalk host Kieno Kammie speaks to author and former African National Congress (ANC) MP Melanie Verwoerd about the method behind the political party funding.
City of CT to fork out millions after 2 buses torched
City of CT to fork out millions after 2 buses torched

Protesters in Mfuleni, Cape Town, attacked and set fire to both a MyCiTi bus and a Golden Arrow bus.
WC govt installs smoke detectors to combat fires
WC govt installs smoke detectors to combat fires

Experts say residential fires, in particular, occur during sleeping hours and peak at around 1am.
