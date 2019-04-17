The Best of the Money Show

Clicks is coining it as broke consumers keep spending on beauty


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO at Clicks Group.

Zande provides credit via phone to spaza shop in the form of the goods they sell

17 April 2019 8:03 PM
Do you have farming equipment, wool, sewing machines or material to donate?

17 April 2019 7:39 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to make coding compulsory in public schools

17 April 2019 7:24 PM
Tiger Brands faces lawsuit after 216 died allegedly from eating its polony

17 April 2019 6:21 PM
Robots made in our image are requiring less and less human intervention to learn

16 April 2019 8:03 PM
DA references Childish Gambino in new ad targeting young South Africans

16 April 2019 7:16 PM
Taxpayers, electricity consumers spent R300 billion on Eskom's 2 mega-mistakes

16 April 2019 7:01 PM
EOH share price doubled in value since Friday, its fastest rise ever

16 April 2019 6:23 PM
A lack of money scares me - Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye Stillwater

15 April 2019 8:03 PM
#WaterWatch

EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Booysen details capture of law enforcement agencies in KZN
WATCH LIVE: Booysen details capture of law enforcement agencies in KZN

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen resumes his testimony at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg.
Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's youth
Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's youth

It is a constant and gnawing reminder of potential that has gone unrealised for 10 years.
Samwu: RTMC must find out if David Tembe is qualified to be a cop
Samwu: RTMC must find out if David Tembe is qualified to be a cop

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says it wants Ipid and the RTMC to investigate Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe.

