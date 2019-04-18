The Best of the Money Show

Tourism Grading Council of South Africa defends its grading system


Bruce Whitfield interviews Darryl Erasmus, Chief Quality Assurance Officer at the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa.

You’re almost certainly – no matter what you believe - crap at investing

18 April 2019 7:40 PM
'Do parties – especially the ANC – want to continue in the sea of mediocrity?'

18 April 2019 6:25 PM
Zande provides credit via phone to spaza shop in the form of the goods they sell

17 April 2019 8:03 PM
Do you have farming equipment, wool, sewing machines or material to donate?

17 April 2019 7:39 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to make coding compulsory in public schools

17 April 2019 7:24 PM
Clicks is coining it as broke consumers keep spending on beauty

17 April 2019 6:52 PM
Tiger Brands faces lawsuit after 216 died allegedly from eating its polony

17 April 2019 6:21 PM
Robots made in our image are requiring less and less human intervention to learn

16 April 2019 8:03 PM
DA references Childish Gambino in new ad targeting young South Africans

16 April 2019 7:16 PM
#WaterWatch

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

RMB Solutionist Thinking

Absa Insights 2019

2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

EWN Headlines
Indian man amputates finger after voting for wrong party
Indian man amputates finger after voting for wrong party

Pawan Kumar said he became confused by the symbols on the electronic voting machine and voted for PM Narendra Modi's party instead of its regional rival.
Trump slams ‘fabricated’ testimony in Mueller report
Trump slams 'fabricated' testimony in Mueller report

A 400-page document outlining the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 22-month investigation cleared President Trump of criminal conspiracy.
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa's claims govt built 4 million homes since '94

The fact-checking organisation said the government has only built just over three million houses in the past 25 years.
