'Vodacom, MTN charge more for data at home in South Africa than anywhere else'


Vodacom and MTN are fleecing consumers – particularly poor ones. Ray White interviews Duncan McLeod, Editor at TechCentral.

How it works – Convenience Retail

24 April 2019 11:45 AM
Discovery, OUTsurance, Clientèle Life… Stop! Some brands advertise way too much

23 April 2019 7:19 PM
South Africans trying to save money are downgrading their medical aid plans

23 April 2019 7:03 PM
19 companies (including Naspers, Standard Bank, Sanlam) now listed on JSE competitor A2X

23 April 2019 6:59 PM
‘I didn’t act to enrich myself. I care for the SABC’

23 April 2019 6:28 PM
Mario Ramos to lead Eskom unbundling. Or not. But definitely maybe

23 April 2019 6:17 PM
You’re almost certainly – no matter what you believe - crap at investing

18 April 2019 7:40 PM
Tourism Grading Council of South Africa defends its grading system

18 April 2019 7:06 PM
'Do parties – especially the ANC – want to continue in the sea of mediocrity?'

18 April 2019 6:25 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
2019 election lists: ANC urges disgruntled members to focus on campaigning
On Wednesday, a High Court struck off the roll-an application by ANC Free State members who wanted the provincial list conference to be declared invalid.

It's our right to campaign anywhere, says Magashule after cold Hermanus welcome
Under the watchful eye of security, Ace Magashule and several hundred supporters went ahead with campaigning after they were denied entry into a campsite.
ANC feels vindicated by High Court ruling over Free State election lists
Disgruntled members wanted the court to declare as unlawful a December list conference to nominate individuals for Parliament and the provincial legislature.

