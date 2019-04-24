The Best of the Money Show

24-year-old man wins R11 billion prize


He bought the ticket in March and knew he won, but waited almost a month before claiming his colossal prize.

Meet Woolies slayer Shannon McLaughlin, founder of Ubuntu Baba Baby Carrier

24 April 2019 8:34 PM
Pick n Pay copied my braai brand! - small supplier

24 April 2019 8:17 PM
Can you spare some material, sewing equipment, etc.? Do something great today!

24 April 2019 7:32 PM
Happy Birthday YouTube, now grow up

24 April 2019 7:25 PM
'Vodacom, MTN charge more for data at home in South Africa than anywhere else'

24 April 2019 6:24 PM
How it works – Convenience Retail

24 April 2019 11:45 AM
Discovery, OUTsurance, Clientèle Life… Stop! Some brands advertise way too much

23 April 2019 7:19 PM
South Africans trying to save money are downgrading their medical aid plans

23 April 2019 7:03 PM
19 companies (including Naspers, Standard Bank, Sanlam) now listed on JSE competitor A2X

23 April 2019 6:59 PM
EWN Headlines
Another cyclone expected to hit Mozambique on Thursday
Weather forecasters say Cyclone Kenneth will bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and waves of several metres to the southern African nation, which is still reeling from the effects of Cyclone Idai.

Alan Winde urges DA voters not to allow an ANC-EFF coalition in WC
One of the DA's elections messages has been a warning about an ANC and EFF coalition that could take over control of the Western Cape.
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money
This is the third failed challenge of the order that set aside his pension agreement and ordered that he pay back the R11 million already doled out to him.
