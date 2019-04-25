The Best of the Money Show

Eskom took South Africa to the brink of collapse for 72 hours late in March


Nobody seemed to notice and those at the helm ensured it stayed that way, says Daily Maverick’s Marianne Merten.

How to plan succession in a small business

25 April 2019 8:25 PM
How to best save and invest for your children

25 April 2019 7:37 PM
Why Shoprite wants to pay Christo Wiese R3.3 billion

25 April 2019 7:07 PM
Amcu may soon be dead and buried

25 April 2019 6:49 PM
Meet Woolies slayer Shannon McLaughlin, founder of Ubuntu Baba Baby Carrier

24 April 2019 8:34 PM
Pick n Pay copied my braai brand! - small supplier

24 April 2019 8:17 PM
Can you spare some material, sewing equipment, etc.? Do something great today!

24 April 2019 7:32 PM
Happy Birthday YouTube, now grow up

24 April 2019 7:25 PM
24-year-old man wins R11 billion prize

24 April 2019 7:08 PM
EWN Headlines
Winter is coming: Gauteng residents urged to save water, despite heavy rain
The water and sanitation department said while dam levels were rising due to heavy downpours, the levels would only be sustainable depending on the rate of consumption.

HRW laments sex-for-aid trade faced by Mozambican cyclone survivors
'The sexual exploitation of women struggling to feed their families after Cyclone Idai is revolting and cruel and should be stopped immediately.'
Fight with DA is about clearing my ‘priceless’ name – De Lille
Patricia de Lille also said she could not allow the DA to lead the country because it was a party of liars.
