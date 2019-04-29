The Best of the Money Show

Empty rental property everywhere as the residential market in South Africa tanks


Ray White interviews Samuel Seeff, Chairperson at Seeff Properties about the state of the residential property market.

'Most South Africans will complain about South Africa when they are elsewhere'

29 April 2019 8:06 PM
South Africans do not love Vodacom. Cell C has the best service - BrandsEye SA

29 April 2019 7:23 PM
Tekkie Town may not sell shares to help Steinhoff – High Court

29 April 2019 6:51 PM
How to plan succession in a small business

25 April 2019 8:25 PM
How to best save and invest for your children

25 April 2019 7:37 PM
Why Shoprite wants to pay Christo Wiese R3.3 billion

25 April 2019 7:07 PM
Amcu may soon be dead and buried

25 April 2019 6:49 PM
Eskom took South Africa to the brink of collapse for 72 hours late in March

25 April 2019 6:24 PM
Meet Woolies slayer Shannon McLaughlin, founder of Ubuntu Baba Baby Carrier

24 April 2019 8:34 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForum
AfriForum argued in court that the law only prohibits hate speech which refers to words and not symbols.
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest elections
The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) tried to have the BLF deregistered as a political party in the High Court, however, the merits of the case were not argued.
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of elections
A group of people waiting for emergency relief food parcels have told EWN they’re disappointed and may punish the governing party at the polls.
