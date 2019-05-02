The Best of the Money Show

Why the 27% unemployment rate is utter bulldust


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews renegade economist Xhanti Payi, founder of Nascence Advisory.

10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common

2 May 2019 7:38 PM
Proposed new laws pose existential threat to entire banking system and economy

2 May 2019 6:22 PM
Uganda starts exporting dagga worth billions to Canada and Germany

30 April 2019 7:32 PM
Potato prices surge 43% in 2 days

30 April 2019 7:07 PM
Court rules against Civil Aviation Authority’s grounding of CemAir

30 April 2019 6:26 PM
Stock Pick Monday - Redrow Plc (UK), Lam Research Corp (US), ABSA Group Ltd (SA)

30 April 2019 10:42 AM
'Most South Africans will complain about South Africa when they are elsewhere'

29 April 2019 8:06 PM
South Africans do not love Vodacom. Cell C has the best service - BrandsEye SA

29 April 2019 7:23 PM
Tekkie Town may not sell shares to help Steinhoff – High Court

29 April 2019 6:51 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardy
The South African government and Eskom are working to ensure the transfer of funds from CDB to Eskom, the public enterprises ministry said in a statement.
Nzimande: Traffic officers who take bribes tarnish law enforcement image
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said officers who were on the take were undermining efforts to curb road crashes caused by drunk and reckless drivers.
Give the ANC another chance, Ramaphosa pleads with Mamelodi residents
While addressing Mamelodi residents, President Cyril Ramaphosa told them they couldn’t return the DA to government in this metro.

