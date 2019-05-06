The Best of the Money Show

Earn extra cash by renting out unused parking on Airbnb-like ParkUpp


Need parking? Got parking? Bruce Whitfield interviews Palesa "Lesa" Moloi of ParkUpp, the Airbnb of parking.

'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

6 May 2019 8:02 PM
South Africa’s savings rate is at 0%, an all-time low

6 May 2019 7:20 PM
'Look at Zimbabwe. Change happens in the metros'

6 May 2019 6:25 PM
Everything you need to succeed in business rests between your own ears

3 May 2019 1:06 PM
Meet David Alexander of Sheer Music Publishing

3 May 2019 11:27 AM
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common

2 May 2019 7:38 PM
Why the 27% unemployment rate is utter bulldust

2 May 2019 7:08 PM
Proposed new laws pose existential threat to entire banking system and economy

2 May 2019 6:22 PM
Uganda starts exporting dagga worth billions to Canada and Germany

30 April 2019 7:32 PM
EWN Headlines
Blikkiesdorp and Wolverivier: The forgotten communities
Blikkiesdorp and Wolverivier: The forgotten communities

With only days until the 2019 national elections, EWN went to hear from the residents of Blikkiesdorp, a temporary relocation area on the Cape Flats.
No major incidents reported on first day of special voting, says IEC
No major incidents reported on first day of special voting, says IEC

Hundreds of thousands of elderly voters and those who wouldn’t be able to cast their ballots on Wednesday made use of the opportunity to cast special votes on Monday.
Basis for 'land or death' ruling against BLF 'weak', says FXI
Basis for 'land or death' ruling against BLF 'weak', says FXI

While the Freedom of Expression Institute has expressed its concerns about the ruling, the Freedom Front Plus has welcomed the order giving the BLF a month to remove the contentious slogan from its website, social media platforms, and regalia.

