The Best of the Money Show

How to stop them from stealing your idea (by Ubuntu Baba's lawyer)


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Papadopoulos, Trade Mark Attorney at KISCH IP.

Côte D’Ivoire to borrow billions to turn it into an tourism hotspot like SA

7 May 2019 7:32 PM
Netflorist 'fires' Harold. Introduces new character called 'Bra Gift'

7 May 2019 7:20 PM
'Voting ANC is giving it a fat kiss and a mandate to carry on behaving badly'

7 May 2019 6:56 PM
'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

6 May 2019 8:02 PM
South Africa’s savings rate is at 0%, an all-time low

6 May 2019 7:20 PM
Earn extra cash by renting out unused parking on Airbnb-like ParkUpp

6 May 2019 6:45 PM
'Look at Zimbabwe. Change happens in the metros'

6 May 2019 6:25 PM
Everything you need to succeed in business rests between your own ears

3 May 2019 1:06 PM
Meet David Alexander of Sheer Music Publishing

3 May 2019 11:27 AM
EWN Headlines
Vote ‘under my umbrella’ – rain predicted for parts of WC tomorrow
Political parties have been campaigning in mostly fair weather, but on Wednesday some voters can expect to brave cold and wet conditions.
The Guptas had a man inside Transnet - Popo Molefe
Popo Molefe identified the board’s acquisition committee chairperson, Iqbal Sharma, as a compromised person who did not serve Transnet’s interests.
WC ANC has not returned election campaign donation, says Iqbal Survé
In a statement, businessman Iqbal Survé said there had been no formal communication from the ANC in the Western Cape to Sekunjalo about returning his donation.
