The Best of the Money Show

Telkom contribution and behind the scene work to keep election hubs connected


Guest: Mooketsi Mocumi | Head of communications at Telkom

First take political analysis.

First take political analysis.

8 May 2019 7:05 PM
Steinhoff released 2017 financial results, disclosing last minute bonuses and other things.

Steinhoff released 2017 financial results, disclosing last minute bonuses and other things.

8 May 2019 6:52 PM
How to stop them from stealing your idea (by Ubuntu Baba's lawyer)

How to stop them from stealing your idea (by Ubuntu Baba's lawyer)

7 May 2019 8:02 PM
Côte D’Ivoire to borrow billions to turn it into an tourism hotspot like SA

Côte D’Ivoire to borrow billions to turn it into an tourism hotspot like SA

7 May 2019 7:32 PM
Netflorist 'fires' Harold. Introduces new character called 'Bra Gift'

Netflorist 'fires' Harold. Introduces new character called 'Bra Gift'

7 May 2019 7:20 PM
'Voting ANC is giving it a fat kiss and a mandate to carry on behaving badly'

'Voting ANC is giving it a fat kiss and a mandate to carry on behaving badly'

7 May 2019 6:56 PM
'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

6 May 2019 8:02 PM
South Africa’s savings rate is at 0%, an all-time low

South Africa’s savings rate is at 0%, an all-time low

6 May 2019 7:20 PM
Earn extra cash by renting out unused parking on Airbnb-like ParkUpp

Earn extra cash by renting out unused parking on Airbnb-like ParkUpp

6 May 2019 6:45 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Political parties lodge complaints with IEC about removable ink, other issues
Political parties lodge complaints with IEC about removable ink, other issues

The IEC admitted it couldn’t say with certainty that the ink placed on thumbs could not be removed.
I voted: SA voters show off their inked thumbs after casting ballots
I voted: SA voters show off their inked thumbs after casting ballots

EWN readers show off their inked thumbs on voting day.
Nothing nice about Ebumnandini, say residents as they cast their votes
Nothing nice about Ebumnandini, say residents as they cast their votes

The people of the township said they felt forgotten by government as they've had no toilets or proper waste removal for 19 years.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us