'The ANC has lost its cushion'


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political economy analyst Daniel Silke.

6 things to watch post-election, considering your investments in South Africa

9 May 2019 7:39 PM
If Twitter followers were votes, Juju would be President. But its not real life

9 May 2019 7:19 PM
Why the 'permanent' ink pens used to mark voters’ thumbs failed

9 May 2019 6:26 PM
Telkom contribution and behind the scene work to keep election hubs connected

8 May 2019 7:39 PM
First take political analysis.

8 May 2019 7:05 PM
Steinhoff released 2017 financial results, disclosing last minute bonuses and other things.

8 May 2019 6:52 PM
How to stop them from stealing your idea (by Ubuntu Baba's lawyer)

7 May 2019 8:02 PM
Côte D’Ivoire to borrow billions to turn it into an tourism hotspot like SA

7 May 2019 7:32 PM
Netflorist 'fires' Harold. Introduces new character called 'Bra Gift'

7 May 2019 7:20 PM
EWN Headlines
IEC will announce voting results when it is '100% confident of their integrity'
IEC will announce voting results when it is '100% confident of their integrity'

The commission announced on Thursday that it had established an audit to probe the extent of voter fraud after political parties complained that the ink used on voters’ thumbs was easy to remove.
Small parties to launch legal action against IEC
Small parties to launch legal action against IEC

The parties say they were sidelined throughout the electioneering process and will now take action against the IEC.
Vote counting continues, ANC leads the pack with almost 57% of votes
Vote counting continues, ANC leads the pack with almost 57% of votes

The IEC said by 10pm there should be a clear picture of which parties had done well in the national and provincial elections.
