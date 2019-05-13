The Best of the Money Show

'Cyril Ramaphosa’s ruthlessness goes beyond what you’d expect'


Bruce Whitfield interviews UCT Prof of Political Studies Anthony Butler, author of the definitive biography "Cyril Ramaphosa".

'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'

13 May 2019 8:02 PM
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down

13 May 2019 7:34 PM
Vodacom earnings fall on share scheme offered to black South African investors

13 May 2019 6:50 PM
6 things to watch post-election, considering your investments in South Africa

9 May 2019 7:39 PM
If Twitter followers were votes, Juju would be President. But its not real life

9 May 2019 7:19 PM
'The ANC has lost its cushion'

9 May 2019 6:57 PM
Why the 'permanent' ink pens used to mark voters’ thumbs failed

9 May 2019 6:26 PM
Telkom contribution and behind the scene work to keep election hubs connected

8 May 2019 7:39 PM
First take political analysis.

8 May 2019 7:05 PM
EWN Headlines
Tshwane pupil shot, wounded during educational tour
Tshwane pupil shot, wounded during educational tour

It’s understood a group of pupils were travelling back from an educational tour on Monday when they were approached by robbers in Mamelodi while disembarking from their bus.
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotives
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotives

The apex court dismissed an application by Swifambo Rail Leasing which had sought leave to appeal a decision to set aside its R3.5 billion contract with the rail agency.
DBE distances itself from claims grade 4s will learn about masturbation
DBE distances itself from claims grade 4s will learn about masturbation

The department reacted to a 'Sunday Times' article reporting that children as young as nine years old would learn how to self-stimulate for sexual pleasure when the new textbooks are rolled out next year.
