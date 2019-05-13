The Best of the Money Show

Vodacom earnings fall on share scheme offered to black South African investors


The mobile phone operator now has 110 million customers. Bruce Whitfield interviews it’s Group CEO, Shameel Joosub.

'Cyril Ramaphosa’s ruthlessness goes beyond what you’d expect'

13 May 2019 6:27 PM
6 things to watch post-election, considering your investments in South Africa

9 May 2019 7:39 PM
If Twitter followers were votes, Juju would be President. But its not real life

9 May 2019 7:19 PM
'The ANC has lost its cushion'

9 May 2019 6:57 PM
Why the 'permanent' ink pens used to mark voters’ thumbs failed

9 May 2019 6:26 PM
Telkom contribution and behind the scene work to keep election hubs connected

8 May 2019 7:39 PM
First take political analysis.

8 May 2019 7:05 PM
Steinhoff released 2017 financial results, disclosing last minute bonuses and other things.

8 May 2019 6:52 PM
How to stop them from stealing your idea (by Ubuntu Baba's lawyer)

7 May 2019 8:02 PM
EWN Headlines
The police are failing us, Alex residents tell SAHRC
The police are failing us, Alex residents tell SAHRC

The SAHRC's probe is looking into allegations of maladministration and improper conduct concerning the Alexandra Renewal Project.
Sudan's Bashir charged over 'killing' of protesters
Sudan's Bashir charged over 'killing' of protesters

"Omar al-Bashir and others have been charged for inciting and participating in the killing of demonstrators," the office of Sudan's acting prosecutor general said.
Magashule: ANC NEC won’t deal with elections outcome or Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet
Magashule: ANC NEC won’t deal with elections outcome or Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the meeting of the ANC structure would focus on premiers for the eight provinces.
